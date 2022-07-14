FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The On the Go gas station is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who attempted to rob the store at gunpoint and shot an employee, according to an announcement from the Florence County Police Department.

A store clerk was shot early Sunday morning when two men with handguns entered the store and demanded money, according to police. A third suspect waited outside the store.

The suspects then left the gas station, located at 305 Pamplico Highway, in a dark-colored sedan.

One of the suspects was wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans, gloves and a face mask, police said. The other one was wearing all black and a black hoodie with an orange design on front, possibly a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott at (843) 665-3191 or by email at tsscott@cityofflorence.com.