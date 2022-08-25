FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into Wednesday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The break-ins happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street, Brandt said. Seven vehicles were broken into. Brandt said the area was probably targeted. There is no person of interest in connection with these break-ins as of Thursday evening.

More break-ins were also reported on King Avenue. Brandt said one person is in custody in connection with the King Avenue break-ins and more information would be released on Friday.

“The number of firearms stolen from vehicles in incidents like this greatly troubles us at the Florence Police Department,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The glove box of most automobiles offers little to no security for storing firearms and valuables. Responsible gun owners should consider this before carrying and research enhanced security storage options for their vehicles if they need to secure their firearms.”

The department also urged residents to hide their valuables and to not leave them in vehicles when they’re at home.

“It’s hard for us to stomach that,” Brandt said. “We’re out there working as hard as we can pulling guns off the street and we have a massive amount of guns that go back in this manner. It’s a safety concern for us as law enforcement officers. It’s a safety concern for our citizens.”

