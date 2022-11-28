FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native.

Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll.

“My name is Aminah Rose-Liles and I am 7-years-old and I started my business pose because I like to model. I like modeling because you get to wear cute clothes,” said Aminah Rose-Liles, the 7-year-old entrepreneur.

Dr. Michele Liles, mother and boutique ‘momager’ to Aminah explains what kinds of items the luxury children’s boutique offers.

“She’s selling kid’s clothes. So she’s down clothes from size 5t all the way to size 8. Since she’s 7, we wanted to stay around her age group,” said Liles.

All items were handpicked by Aminah herself, who expresses herself through clothing items.

The boutique was gifted to her by her parents for her 7th birthday. Aminah’s mother shared advice for other children seeking to be young entrepreneurs.

“I’d say just back your children and support them and push them and just show them that their vision can be real,” Liles said.

Anyone can visit the boutique’s website by clicking here.