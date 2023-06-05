FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old man died after his speeding car crashed into a brick wall Friday evening at the Walmart store on Beltline Drive in Florence, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Willie Williams of Florence was driving a car that was seen “traveling through the parking lot at an excessive speed” before the crash, von Lutcken said Monday in a news release.

Williams’ vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, and no additional details were immediately available.