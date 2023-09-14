FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several activist groups plan to speak at Thursday’s Florence 1 Schools board of trustees meeting.

One group said they came all the way from Charlotte to speak Thursday night at Briggs Elementary School.

The National Racial Justice Network said on Thursday that they plan to call for the resignation of Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley.

In a news release sent to News13 from the group, it said “the ground for resignation is as follows, there are currently over 20 lawsuits against the school district and Dr. O’Malley, there are currently several OCR complaints and investigations against the district.”

“Multiple parents, students and community leaders claim to have proof of numerous violations including retaliation, discriminations and civil rights, among other things,” the release continued.

The Florence Branch of the NAACP and other groups will also be at the meeting to challenge the zero-tolerance policy.

The policy, passed by the district in 2021, made physical violence or fighting grounds for automatic recommendation for expulsion.

News13 reached out to O’Malley for a comment, but has not gotten a response.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m.