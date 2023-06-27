FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Three people have now been arrested in the deadly shooting of Hakeem Devon Barr in Florence in April, according to police.

Florence police arrested Quincy Jamaal Cain on Monday on outstanding warrants in connection with the deadly April shooting. The others arrested include a juvenile, who was taken into custody on June 12, and Tedric Tyrone Jackson Jr., 17, who was arrested on Whitehall Circle after the shooting.

All three have both been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy. Cain and Jackson are in the Florence County Detention Center, while the juvenile is at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, police said.

Authorities found Hakeem Devon Barr, 17, dead at the scene on April 21 after responding to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Wilson Road. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.