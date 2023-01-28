FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Police Department Chief Allen Heidler has released a statement in a news release regarding the death of Tyre Nichols.

Members of My Command Staff and I have viewed the appalling videos released earlier

tonight regarding the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at the

hands of officers from the Memphis Police Department. We are in shock and disbelief

over the horrific actions of these unbridled police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. We agree with prosecutors moving so quickly to levy murder charges against these officers, after this unconscionable level of brutality.

We understand that lawless acts by police officers reflect negatively upon everyone in law enforcement. Officers of the Florence Police Department, however, are resolute in our commitment to protect every member of this community, and our trust-building efforts will not be deterred.

Professionalism, decency and respect are core tenants of who we are at the Florence Police Department. During the hiring process and throughout each officer’s career, we remind ourselves of these principles. We strive to hire the best candidates to police in our community and, we train diligently to ingrain our principles into their practices. Our commitment will always be to stand with the citizens we have sworn to protect and not against them.

FPD Chief of Police Allen Heidler