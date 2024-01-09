FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least eight people were displaced after a boarding house fire in Florence on Tuesday night, according to Battalion Chief Chris Johnson.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

It happened in the 500 block of S. McQueen Street, Johnson said. They responded at about 7:25 p.m. and the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Johnson said there were no injuries.