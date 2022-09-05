A map of shootings within News13’s viewing area, as of Sept 5., 2022 (Source: News13 Shootings Map)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of shootings that happened last month was barely up from August 2022, according to an ongoing crime analysis by News13.

The data includes shootings in News13’s viewing area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

There were 26 shootings within that area in August 2021, and 27 in August 2022. Of those this August, nine were deadly, leading to 12 people killed. Seventeen people were injured.

The data does not include suicides, unless it followed a standoff with law enforcement, or was a murder-suicide event.

There were 237 shootings in 2022 by the end of August, the 243rd day of the year. Last year, there were 253 shootings by the end of August.

Last month was a slowdown from a violent July — with 46 shootings — the most shootings since News13 began its analysis in January 2021.

About 28.1% of gun deaths this year remain unsolved, according to the most recent information from police. About 55% are considered to be solved by arrest. The remainder are either law enforcement that shot and killed a person, or shootings where the suspect died.

August’s unsolved homicides are:

Derris Lashawn Brown, 28, of Kingstree, who was killed on Aug. 10 in Florence

Tamika Locklear, of Fairmont, who was killed on Aug. 11 in Orrum

August had two shootings that led to the death of multiple people.

On Aug. 28, 47-year-old Tamika McGray, of Florence, was shot and killed by 50-year-old Jerome Bernard, at the Sedgefield Apartments in Florence. Bernard then shot and killed himself, according to authorities.

On Aug. 31, 42-year old Laura Moberley and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found dead after police were called for a welfare check at their home on Centennial Circle in Horry County. Laura Moberley was a reading loss interventionalist at Carolina Forest Elementary School, according to authorities.

While police have not yet released a narrative of what happened that morning, one of the three people who died is listed as a suspect. The names of all three are redacted from police records obtained by News13.

Laura Moberley had attended a custody hearing the day before the deaths, according to court documents.