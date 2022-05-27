FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Buc-ee’s is just as busy Friday, if not busier, than it was for its grand opening.

A lot of drivers told News13 they plan to make the new Buc-ee’s travel center in Florence a permanent stop on their interstate travels.

Some families said they’ve been braving the traffic and rain on the way to Myrtle Beach or destinations even farther.

One group traveled from Lexington — but their final destination was Buc-ee’s. They set up a tailgate party in the parking lot between bouts of rain, where they washed down their barbecue and Beaver Nuggets with mimosas.

“My friend Lisa and I have birthdays this week, and we were like ‘What are we going to do for our birthday lunch?'” Anne Marie Green said. “We always have lunch together for our birthdays. We decided, let’s go to Buc-ee’s! So we road tripped up here today and it’s been amazing.”

Green said there was lots of traffic.

“I figured it was all probably coming to Buc-ee’s,” she said.

The 120 gas pumps have been full all day with license plates from across the country. Whether it’s the end goal or a stop along the way, travelers said Buc-ee’s is a welcome break from the holiday traffic.