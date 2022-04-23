FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was hit just after midnight Saturday in Florence by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol did not release information about any injuries, but Master Trooper David Jones said troopers are looking for a light-colored 2004-07 Buick Rendezvous with damage to the driver’s side front headlight and along the driver’s side. The front grille should also be missing the chrome Buick emblem.

The incident happened about 12:05 a.m. on East Palmetto Street near South McCurdy Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.