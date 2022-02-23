FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Some North Carolina students could have their tuition rates at a handful of South Carolina institutions cut by thousands of dollars a semester, under a proposed bill.

H. 4947 would allow Francis Marion University in Florence to offer in-state tuition rates to students who live in Columbus, Robeson, Scotland, Richmond, Anson, Moore, Hoke, Cumberland, Bladen and Sampson counties in North Carolina. The offer would be capped to 250 students each academic year.

The discount is contingent on North Carolina continuing its NC Promise Tuition Plan, which reduces the out-of-state tuition rates at Elizabeth City State University, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Western Carolina University.

Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence County, refers to the proposal as a “competition bill.”

“It came to my attention that there were North Carolina schools offering reduced tuition to South Carolina students, so, in all fairness, it seemed like Francis Marion and other schools along the border areas of South Carolina ought to be able to offer a similar opportunity in order to be better competitive in the higher education world,” Jordan said.

He said the cap on 250 students is to avoid any unintended consequences the bill might have.

The change would put FMU in better competitive footing with North Carolina schools, he said, since students look at tuition rates when deciding where to enroll.

Undergraduate, in-state students pay $5,192 per semester, according to spring 2022 tuition information. Nursing and engineering undergraduate students pay $8,118. Graduate students pay $5,306 per semester, graduate nursing students pay $8,232 per semester and graduate speech pathology students pay $9,764 per semester.

Out-of-state tuition is twice as expensive as in-state tuition.

Of 3,923 students enrolled this fall at FMU, 49 were from North Carolina, according to the university.

The proposed legislation would also allow the University of South Carolina’s Aiken campus and Aiken Technical College to offer in-state tuition rates to students who live in Richmond or Columbia counties in Georgia. The offer is contingent on Georgia continuing the Georgia Tuition Program, which offers in-state tuition to South Carolina students who live in Aiken, Edgefield and McCormick counties. If McCormick County is dropped by Georgia’s program, then it will also be eliminated from the South Carolina offer.

The bill was introduced in the South Carolina House of Representatives on Feb. 8. It remains in the House Committee on Education and Public Works.

Jordan said the committee has heard testimony on the bill and is expected to have another hearing on it by the end of next week. He’s confident it’ll make it to the House floor, but that it might have an amendment or two, first.

If passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, it would go into effect immediately.