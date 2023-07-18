FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Second Loop Road.

Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers and Florence County EMS responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a call about a dead person and found the body in some woods in an area across from Virginia Acres Road.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death, Brandt said

No additional information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.