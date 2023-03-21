FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Students at Advantage Academy in Florence learned firsthand Tuesday about Boeing’s presence in South Carolina as representatives visited the school.

The 3rd annual Boeing Days tour, a joint effort involving Boeing, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Manufacturing Alliance, helps educates students and local leaders about the company and develop the state’s workforce.

“It’s so important for us to help grow the future workforce in South Carolina in advanced manufacturing as that field continues to grow across the state, and so being able to go and place a face to a name, place a face to our company, and show students that we are here and we’re invested in you,” ” Boeing spokesperson Libba Holland said.

The tour included a visit with students in the school’s aviation class, which includes a flight simulator. Students who complete the program are able to obtain a pilot’s license.

“We’re here to help the community and the state grow,” said Kitty Carpenter, director of Advantage Academy. “So when you can provide your students with the type of business in an industry that’s in our state, to keep kids here and to keep our economy growing, that’s what we’re here for.”

Boeing operates multiple facilities in the Charleston area, where it builds the 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“Our teammates fabricate, assemble and deliver the 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 to customers all over the world,” the company says on its website. “In addition to the Dreamliner assembly, Boeing South Carolina also is home to Boeing Research & Technology, IT Center of Excellence, Propulsion Systems, Interiors Responsibility Center, and Engineering Design Center. BSC also partners with more than 300 suppliers across the state.”