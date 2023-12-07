FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A breach of peace charge against a man who was arrested in April and Tased multiple times while in the custody of Florence County sheriff’s deputies has been expunged, according to his attorney.

Darrin Davis’ arrest led to an internal affairs investigation that led to five officers being cited for failing to act during an incident that required assistance and six others for not wearing or activating a body camera, documents show.

Davis received a letter from his attorney on Wednesday informing him of the decision.

“Please be advised that your case has concluded with the dismissal of the above-referenced charge,” the letter from the Swilley Law Firm said. “You have no more obligations as it pertains to the matter. The arrest will be expunged from your record by the Court, and I have included the Court’s disposition for your records.”

Davis’ formal internal affairs interview was conducted on May 4, and the findings of the investigation later revealed that Davis’ arrest for breach of peace was unlawful and that he was unreasonably Tased by an officer who was not taught to use the device. Davis had to be hospitalized because of the Tasing incident.

The investigation also found that Davis was subjected to unreasonable/unnecessary force by an officer who failed to follow direct orders to no longer use a Taser on him, documents show.