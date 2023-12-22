FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lowcountry police officer from Florence is out of the hospital after he was hit by a car while chasing a suspect on foot earlier this month.

Brett Blakenship, the twin brother of Adam Blakenship, said after 13 days in the hospital, Adam is out and only walking with a limp.

“Seeing him like that,” Brett said. “It’s not what anybody would want.”

Brett and Adam grew up in Florence and attended South Florence High School. The two separated when Adam went off to The Citadel for college and eventually became an officer at the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

On December 8th, Brett said his family was at dinner when they got a phone call that Adam was in an accident.

“Next thing you know my parents are like hey we need to go down to Charleston your brother’s been in an accident,” Brett said. “And I was like. Do I need to come?”

Brett said his parents told him to stay behind as they rushed to the hospital. Brett said around the time of the accident, Adam was training with the K-9 unit when a man from a traffic stop ran from the vehicle.

“He doesn’t remember anything after being hit,” Brett said. “All he knows is that he was on foot on the pursuit, and he was in the hospital.”

Authorities said Adam was hit by a car while running after the suspect. Adam was released from the hospital Thursday.

“There were a few times we were worried, but he pulled through,” Brett said. “And yesterday he was discharged, and he was given his own little police escort back to his house.”

Their sister, Kelly Blakenship Croshaw posted on Facebook stating that Adam’s release was the “greatest Christmas news we could have received.”

The statement was made along with a picture of Adam giving a thumbs up in the air and smiling.

“He’s got to take it slow… but he’s taking it steady,” Brett said.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the man in the initial pursuit has been arrested and charged with simple possession and resisting arrest.