FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Buc-ee’s in Florence is set to open next month, according to a company spokesperson.

The grand opening of the location at Exit 170 on I-95 is scheduled for May 16.

Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo said the Texas-based chain mostly caters to traveling families and is best known for its fresh food, unique merchandise and a large number of pumps and restrooms. BBQ is cooked in front of customers at a station it calls the “Texas Round Up.”

Buc-ee’s also has fresh-baked pastries and an extensive jerky selection.

Jobs at the store start at $18/hour.

Buc-ee’s first broke ground in November 2020.