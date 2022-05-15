FLORENCE, S.C. (AP/WBTW) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina on Monday.

Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith will take part in an official ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.

The Buc-ee’s at Exit 170 on Interstate 95 at 3390 North Williston Road will feature more than 100 gas pumps and a massive store that includes food, drinks and other merchandise.

The stores are known for their Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Buc-ee’s first broke ground on the 53,000-square-foot store in November 2020. Officials said then that the $35 million investment would create upwards of 200 jobs.