COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Spring break in South Carolina was a big hit for one California student but not for the obvious reasons.

The student won $30,000 after buying a $2 lottery ticket at a Corner Pantry store in Florence. The winner and a group of friends stopped at the store off Interstate 95 on their way back to school from Hilton Head Island, the lottery said.

“We got back in the car and screamed,” the winner told lottery officials. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

The winner said she’ll put the winnings to good use.

“It’s great that it’s the Education Lottery, because my win is going toward my education,” she said.

The odds of winning the $30,000 top prize in the Wild Win! game are 1 in 528,000. Two more top prizes remain, the lottery said.

The Corner Pantry, located on W. Palmetto Street, received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.