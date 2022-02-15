Candles cause Florence house fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Unattended candles caused an early morning house fire in Florence, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were dispatched right after midnight Tuesday to 1308 Rebecca Street, according to Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the building. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. No one was injured.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by candles, according to Johnson, who reminds the public that heating sources need to be at least three feet away from flammable items and need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Homes also need to have working smoke alarms.