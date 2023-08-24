FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A single car crash with a utility pole has caused the Cheves street and Church Street intersection in Florence, including the southbound lanes of the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge to closed for several hours.

The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Duke Energy was working to restore power and the driver was cited with faulty equipment.

Police said the driver was not hurt and the accident also caused damage to a power transformer nearby.

The police department said they will update the public when the roadway is re-opened.

Count on News13 for updates.