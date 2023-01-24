FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The CARE House of the Pee Dee will host its 12th annual CAPES for Kids Run on Saturday, May 6, at Briggs Elementary School, according to a news release.

The 5K/10K and Fun Run is held in honor of a 3-year-old Carver Elementary student who lost her life due to physical abuse and neglect in 2011, according to the release.

The event strives to honor life and children like her while also raising awareness and support for services for victims of child abuse in the Florence community at the CARE House, the release said.

“Dust off your favorite cape and lace up your running (or walking) shoes and be a superhero for abused children at Capes for Kids,” the release reads.

The event includes activities for children such as inflatables, a superhero theme costume contest and face painting.

Registration is now open with early-bird pricing of $30 and $35 for the 5K and 10K races respectively, according to the release. Prices will increase on April 1.

Those who register before April 10 will receive a complimentary event t-shirt, the release said.

For more information about the event, visit their website.