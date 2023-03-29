FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence will undergo a planned water outage on Thursday, according to a news release.

The city has notified customers within the 2300-3000 blocks of Twin Church Road, Veil Lane, Keystone Drive, Cornerstone Lane, Stonewall Drive, Jeb Stuart Avenue, Robert E. Lee Avenue, Johnston Avenue and Weaver Lane that water services will be temporarily disrupted from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Once the water services are resumed, lines will be flushed which could cause temporary discoloration, the city said. Impacted customers may also notice trapped air in the plumbing which will be released initially as water is used.

Since making these repairs requires a temporary shutdown of the water system and a loss of pressure to the area, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has required a boil water advisory notice to be issued to effected customers, the city said.

The boil water advisory requires that any water to be used for consumption be boiled for one minute prior to use, the city said. Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Friday, when the city of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.