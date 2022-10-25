FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence.

Senator Reichenbach was elected in the March 2022 special election to fulfill the unexpired term of Hugh. K. Leatherman, Sr.

The Masterworks Choir of Florence is one of the most prestigious choral ensembles in the state.

“It’s an honor,” said Reichenbach. “We decided before we even ran, we were gonna donate our entire Senate salary to the charities in the Pee Dee that we knew impacted lives. And man, it was an easy call and you know, we supported you during the pandemic. That’s right. When this came around, like, you know what? You changed lives.”

In 2020, My Brother’s Keeper served more than 75,000 meals. In 2021, the nonprofit served more than 79,000.

The organization provides services to the community seven days a week.

To make a donation, visit the My Brother’s Keeper website.