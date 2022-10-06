MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department.

Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a class B felony, according to police.

Devin Rashad Burgess, who is still wanted in connection with the hit-and-run, was initially wanted for criminal conspiracy, accessory after the fact to a class B felony, and drug charges. Burgess is now also wanted for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid, and driving under suspension for DUI first offense, according to police.

The deadly incident on Sept. 17 began with the rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane. Kentrey Levar White-Long was found dead about 15 minutes later when officers were called to the area of Ingram and Lawson streets several miles away.

Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, of Florence was also previously arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy; accessory after the fact to a Class B felony; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Police accuse the three suspects of conspiring to mislead investigators by Zae’Kwon Washington “falsely taking responsibility for the collision and receiving money in return,” according to police.

Quandelin Washington was released from jail Sept. 28 on a $100,000 surety bond, according to police. Zae’Kwon Washington was released Sept. 30 on a $5,000 surety bond.

Anyone with information about the location of Burgess is asked to call Sgt. Hart at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com.