FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges are pending for a man accused of fleeing one crash and causing another that left one dead Friday afternoon, according to Florence police.

The person, whose identity has not been released, is still in the hospital from injuries sustained in the wreck. Police said they were under the influence of some type of narcotic.

Warrants have been signed and the person is going to be charged when they are released, police said. They will be charged with leaving the scene with injury from the first crash and felony DUI in the second crash that killed one person.

The deadly crash happened in front of the Goodwill store on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to police.

Police said a white Chevrolet truck was seen through surveillance video and by witnesses speeding. The video shows the truck crossing the center line of the road and hitting a gray Dodge SUV in the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge SUV was pronounced dead on the scene by Florence County Deputy Coroner D. Taylor, police said. Further investigation revealed the Chevy truck was involved in another collision before the deadly crash.

It is alleged the driver of the truck hit another vehicle at the red light entering the Walmart parking lot, backed away from that collision and was fleeing from the scene when he crossed the lane and hit the Dodge SUV.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said he will release the identity of the person who died later Wednesday.

Count on News13 for updates.