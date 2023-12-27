FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky person in Florence won $50,000 in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was bought at the Harris Teeter at 1930 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 5 -12-20-24-29 and the Powerball was 4.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 293 million. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $50,000 prize.

Winning tickets worth $50,000 each were also sold at the Spinx store in Simpsonville and at a QuikTrip in Maulden.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.