FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a child was injured in a shooting on Wednesday in Florence, according to Capt. Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department.
Starling said the shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Dargan Street and the child is in the hospital being treated for injuries.
Starling said he believes the shooting to be accidental, but cannot exactly say because the shooting is in the early stages of investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.