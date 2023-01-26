FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A child under the age of 5 received life-threatening injuries after an apparent accidental shooting Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Royal Street, Brandt said.

“Both parties directly involved are under five years of age,” Brandt said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department. No other details were immediately available.