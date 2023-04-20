FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence City Council voted unanimously Thursday to remove a Florence Housing Authority board member over alleged ethics violations.

Linda Becote was removed with a 6-0 vote. Councilman J. Lawrence Smith II recused himself from the vote because of his prior service on the board.

Becote’s attorney, John Bledsoe of Hartsville, said he would appeal the decision to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Jim Peterson, the city’s attorney, presented items outlining Becote’s alleged misconduct, including an affidavit from Monica White, the housing authority’s finance director, which stated that the housing authority wrote a $1,400 check to Becote’s catering business — Linda Becote B&B Catering — for a party of the authority’s former executive Clamentine Elmore. Becote signature appeared on the back of the check.

Esperone Huggins, the housing authority’s director of facility management, said in an affidavit that Becote used “special treatment” in the way her home was maintained and repaired. Becote lived in one of the properties owned by the housing authority.

Huggins said Becote bought appliances and had housing authority personnel install the appliance. However, Becote and her husband said Home Depot installed the appliances.

Bledsoe said he felt the council’s decision was wrong and that there was “no proof of inefficiency on the board by Mrs. Becote.

“We refuted every allegation in Mr. Huggins’ affidavit which showed that there were falsehoods,” Bledsoe said. “I am dumbfounded by their decision, and we will appeal it.”

Commissioner Jerrod Moultrie previously said many factors went into the decision to ask Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin to proceed with the removal of Becote. He said Becote and Clamentine Elmore, the authority’s former executive director, might have signed contracts that the board did not authorize and that Becote had failed to turn in public records and assets, raising questions about potential fraud.

