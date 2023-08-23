FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence officials are working to address problems in the city’s water system that they say have led to an unusually high number of complaints from residents about discolored water.

“We understand the frustration of our utility customers and accept full responsibility to provide the best water quality for those we serve,” the city said Wednesday in a news release. “While there is not a single cause for the recent increase in discolored water, there are situations that have potentially made it worse. Iron is a naturally occurring mineral in the water in our area and over time, iron deposits can accumulate and settle in our water mains. As turbulence is created, these accumulated deposits can be stirred up creating discoloration, or a ‘dirty’ water appearance.”

The city said it is currently reviewing the entire system and developing a comprehensive and systematic approach to address the issue. A group of water service professionals that includes city employees and water production and distribution engineering consultants are working on the problem.

Several things might be contributing to the uptick in discolored water, the city said. Those include specific wells and groundwater plants that are currently offline for maintenance and repair; adjustments in treatment protocols to manage increased iron levels; a water line replacement project along Alligator Road and adjoining areas; improper use of hydrants by contractors, line breaks, and any other activities that disrupt the normal flow of processed water.

The group has defined short- and long-term strategies and will meet regularly to discuss and track progress, the city said.

As plans are initiated, customers will be notified about work in their area that could result in service disruptions or additional occurrences of discoloration. The city said it could be necessary for customers to flush the lines at their homes to help clear any discoloration from their internal system.

Customers who are experiencing discolored water, are asked to first contact the city’s Public Works & Utilities Department at 843-665-3236.

Next, they should compare hot and cold water. If only the hot water is discolored, is likely from the water heater or pipes, and the issue might be internal to a customer’s home. If only the cold water is discolored, or the color is appearing in both hot and cold water, it is likely a city issue that should be reported.

Lastly, officials said customers should check all faucets inside and outside, including toilets. If there is discoloration at all faucets, including toilets, it is not likely from a location in the home and should be reported.

“The City of Florence strives to achieve optimized water quality levels for our customers and recognizes the importance of ensuring the water provided to our customers meets all water quality standards,” the city said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and aggravation these discoloration issues have created and ask for your continued patience as we work to bring resolution to this problem.”