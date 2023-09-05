FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence announced in a news release Tuesday that the city received notification from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control that a resident contracted the West Nile Virus from a mosquito bite.

The City of Florence has had in place and will continue to run normal mosquito operation of

a fogger truck which follows a regular weekly route and responds to work orders submitted by

residents, according to the release.

City crews will also continue larval control which entails treating standing water

areas with larvicide to eliminate mosquito’s larval habitat, the release said.

In addition to these regular activities, city staff said they will assist residents with educational information and resources on mosquito prevention and protection as requested.

The city’s codes enforcement office will actively address nuisance concerns where residents

are negligent in property maintenance and allow breeding environments for mosquitos to

develop, according to the release.

“It is imperative that residents are attentive to any area on their property that holds

water and eliminate any water-filled containers,” the city said.

The City of Florence’s website provides detailed information for residents regarding the city’s mosquito control program at https://www.cityofflorence.com/public works/beautification-and-facilities/mosquito-control.

To report nuisance maintenance concerns that need attention, residents should contact the City Codes Enforcement Office at (843) 665-3294.

The links below will also provide helpful information on mosquito control and information on protecting you and your family from West Nile Virus:

• SCDHEC – https://www.scdhec.gov/environment/insects/mosquitoes-south-carolina

• Centers for Disease Control & Prevention – https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/

• The American Mosquito Control Association – https://www.mosquito.org/

The city will also have larvicide, Mosquito Dunks®, available to city residents by request while

supplies last, the release said.

For use on private property, the public is asked to go through the Public Works Department at 1440 S. McCurdy Road. A single “dunk” covers approximately 100 square feet and lasts up to 30 days, the release said.