FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — North Beltline Drive will be partially closed to complete a water tap installation next Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release from the City of Florence.

The water tap installation for the new Caliber Carwash will result in a partial closure of North Beltline Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the city said.

If additional time is needed to complete the installation, a second closure will occur from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, the release reads.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will post signage notifying traffic of a detour route.