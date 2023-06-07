FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The city of Florence has received a railroad improvement grant.
Thirty-three railroad crossings in the city limits will be inspected to make sure they meet safety standards set by CSX and South Carolina Central Railroad, the city said.
The city will provide a 20% non-federal match, the city said.
