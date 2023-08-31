FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence announced on its Facebook page that the city will turn purple this evening in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Tonight, purple lighting will illuminate the City Center building at 324 West Evans Street, the city said in the post.

Courtesy: City of Florence/ Facebook

“This day of recognition,” the city said. “Along with Overdose Prevention Month in September, helps create greater awareness and understanding of overdose and reduces the stigma associated with drug-related deaths.”