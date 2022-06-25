FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Clean Eatz health food restaurant in Florence held a grand reopening Saturday.

“We use no oil, not fats and no butters, so it really is clean, healthy eating,” Ryan Devlin, the store’s owner said.

Devlin said he was pleased with the turnout for the event. Customers can dine in, or buy prepared meals in bulk.

“We have three different freezers and they are all pre-made meals that you can grab, put in your freezer at home and warm them up any time you’re ready,” he said.

Devlin said the store also offers meal plans aimed at helping people lose weight or just avoid the hassle of cooking from scratch.

“They change every week. You get six different meals, one breakfast and five lunches or dinners. You can pick up one or 100 of all of them,” he said. “You can spend your Sunday afternoon doing what you want to do and let us do the work.”

Devlin said since he took ownership, he has focused on reaching out to local gyms and senior citizens.

“Empty nesters, someone who is only one person,” he said. “It’s a lot to cook for one person, so we try to make it easy while still healthy and affordable.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of South Carolinians are obese. Devlin hopes the restaurant can help guide customers toward healthier lifestyle choices.

“If you’re looking to lose weight or looking to build muscle, we have something for everyone,” he said.