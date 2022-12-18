FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Many retired veterans and members of the Florence community joined together Saturday at the Florence National Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers with a Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Wreaths Across America said each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to remember, honor and teach about soldiers is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies across the country.

Currently, there are about 15,000 veterans buried at the Florence National Cemetery.

With the help of registered sponsors and fundraising groups, nearly 11,000 wreaths were placed in front of graves today.

“For every two wreaths that are ordered through us, we get three,” said Sharon Russell, Financial Secretary for Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina. “So, every December, we gather here at the cemetery, and we try to honor as many veterans as we can.”

The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina organization was able to help contribute over 8,600 wreaths this year. This organization is made up of a group of parents who have children serving in the armed forces.

Russell shared how meaningful this annual event is to the families of fallen soldiers.

“Just to know the community cares enough to do a symbolic act of sponsoring a wreath, that means everything to [the families] and they really appreciate it,” said Russell.

For the next three weeks, they will offer five wreaths for the price of two.

To find out more about how to contribute, read more at WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA – bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.