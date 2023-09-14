FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway for a total of 575 luxury town homes to be built in Florence, according to Chandler Reserve Club Property Manager Will Lindsey.

The project started in 2021 and since the start of the project, 280 townhomes have been built. The project is being completed in phases and is currently in the third phase.

In 2021, 89 townhomes were built, in 2022, 96 townhomes were built, and by the end of 2023, 96 townhomes will be built. The townhomes are located on Pisgah Road.

The projected completion date is between 2025 to 2026. Lindsey said the completion date is likely to change and largely depends on how the market is doing and population growth.

Lindsey said Florence is expecting significant population growth with the new battery plant Envision AESC, other new businesses, and hospitals. The battery plant is expecting to bring multiple thousands of people, Lindsey said.

Lawn care is taking care of weekly, and the townhome is gated 24/7.

From its website, Chandler Investment Properties, LLC, the townhomes provide upscale furnished and unfurnished rental properties in Florence, Hartsville, and Sumter.

“With fully furnished rental homes with leases as short as 90 days, we’re your answer to luxurious contemporary living. Every comfort of home is provided: many townhomes include flat screen TVs, washer and dryer, private fenced-in backyard with patio, carports, and even guest suites with a separate bathroom. Main bedrooms include a king bed, a large closet, and modern furniture. Full size kitchens include all cookware and utensils as well as state of the art stainless appliances,” according to the website.

Here is a list of some of the amenities that are offered:

Community Amenities



• Gated community with limited access

• Door-to-door trash valet 6 days/week

• Dog park

• 24/7 maintenance service

• Weekly lawn service

• 24/7 security monitoring

• Onsite property managers

• Monthly Resident Events (Chick-Fil-A breakfasts, exercise classes led by personal trainers, dog park parties, and more!)



Townhome Amenities



• Craftsman-style exterior

• Single-Level (NO STAIRS)

• Smart home technology included (Nest video doorbell, learning thermostat, keyless entry, and Google Hub – all controllable via the Nest app!)

• Pet friendly

• Private driveway (with carport option)

• Highspeed internet

• Luxury Plank Flooring (NO CARPET)

• Private, fenced-in backyard with patio (perfect for grilling!)

• Washer & dryer hookups

• Walk-in closets

• Granite countertops throughout (kitchen, bathrooms, and home office space)

• Stainless appliances

• Expresso colored cabinets

• Vaulted ceilings

• Walk-in shower