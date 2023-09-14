FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died at a hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in a car in a hotel parking lot on Radio Drive.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Bobby Antoine McKenzie, 36, of Clarendon County, died in the incident. An autopsy is planned for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities have arrested and charged two people in his death — Iyana Camille Davis, 22, of Lake City, and Nicholas Daishawn Jones, 21, of Scranton. They are charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. Jones was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

No additional details are available at this time.

