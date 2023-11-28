FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was found shot to death Saturday morning.

Jaizon Page, 25, of Florence, died in the shooting in the area of Heritage Lane, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Florence police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects or provided any details about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.