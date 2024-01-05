FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 68-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Goodwill store on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Lutcken identified the woman as Barbara James Frazier of Quinby.

Police said a white Chevrolet truck was seen through surveillance video and by witnesses traveling at a high rate of speed. The video shows the truck crossing the center line of the roadway and striking a gray Dodge SUV in the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

As a result, the Chevy truck rolled over and the Dodge SUV was severely damaged, police said.

Frazier was pronounced dead on the scene by Florence County Deputy Coroner D. Taylor, according to police. The driver of the Chevy truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said further investigation revealed the white Chevy truck was involved in another collision before the deadly crash.

The driver of the white Chevy truck’s identity is not being released by police due to the logistics and safety of staff at Mcleod, police said.

The man was under the influence of a narcotic, police said. Once he is released from the hospital, police said he will be charged with hit-and-run in the first crash and felony driving under the influence resulting in a death in the second crash.

