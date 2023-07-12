FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have reopened a section of E. Palmetto Street in Florence after it was closed Wednesday morning at Francis Marion Road because of a crash, authorities said.
Florence County Emergency Management said the crash involved multiple vehicles.
No details about the crash were immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.