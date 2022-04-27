FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in Florence after two cars collided and one of them caught fire, police said.

WBTW/News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Florence police said a red Ford Focus had a brake problem while headed east on Pamplico Highway. The driver swerved through a convenience store parking lot to avoid rear-ending vehicles stopped at traffic signal before continuing through to Claussen Road and colliding with another vehicle that was approaching the intersection.

The Focus caught fire but police said investigators haven’t determined whether the fire caused the crash or was the result of the collision. The driver did not own the vehicle and was not charged, police said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

