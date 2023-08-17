FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be in Florence Sunday during a weeklong series of stops across South Carolina that began Wednesday in Charleston, his campaign said.

He plans to bring “a message of economic hope by explaining how he plans to address the rapid increase of food prices, energy costs, credit card debt, and tackling the affordable housing crisis,” his campaign said.

Kennedy will conduct a town hall meeting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Bone Alley at 1903 W. Palmetto Street in Florence. The public is asked to RSVP by emailing press@teamkennedy.com and use the event name in the subject line.

Kennedy has two stops in the Palmetto state on Saturday. He’ll be at the Orangeburg headquarters grand opening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at a town hall in Sumter from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

He will also have town hall meetings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in Greenville and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Spartanburg.