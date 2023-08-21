FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy said during a town hall meeting Sunday night in Florence that he wants to restore the economic future of the U.S. middle and lower classes.

Kennedy, the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, is known for his work as an environmental lawyer and for his anti-vaccination stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke to a crowd of supporters at Red Bone Alley in Florence.

Kennedy blames big corporations, the war in Ukraine and an over-investment in the COVID-19 pandemic for the country’s current economic problems.

“I’m going to say it,” he said. “We’re going to give infectious disease a little break, for about a decade. We’re going to start studying chronic disease.”

One Republican at the town hall said she agrees with Kennedy’s stance on increasing border control and preventing chronic illnesses.

“I have to be honest with you, I have voted Republican since Ronald Reagan all the way through Donald Trump,” Lisa Goetz said. “I’m one of those deplorable evangelicals who’s actually looking at this man and thinking, I might vote Kennedy this year”

During the town hall, Kennedy said chronic disease has increased since 1989. He said it’s the result of pesticides, increases in vaccines and cellphone radiation.

Afterward, in an interview with News13, Kennedy addressed claims by fact-checkers that more people are being tested for chronic illnesses than ever before, and that in illnesses like autism, the spectrum has widened. He denied that it was a factor.

“Even common sense would tell you that,” he said. “Because in my generation, the 69-year-old men, the rate of full blow autism is about one in 10,000. And in my kids’ generation, it’s one in 34. So, if it was actually the artifact of better recognition, you’d recognize it in old men, too. And it wouldn’t be just in children. So that is just propaganda”

For years, Kennedy has argued that vaccinations caused an increase in autism. However, News13 was not permitted during the interview to ask questions about his stance on vaccinations amid the rise in COVID-19 infections.

Kennedy’s visit to Florence was the third of five stops he’s making across South Carolina. He spoke last week in Charleston and Orangeburg. He will have town halls at 6 p.m. Monday in Greenville and 6 p.m. Tuesday in Spartanburg.