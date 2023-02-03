Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, of Florence, on charges that include:

Hit-and-run resulting in death

Failure to render aid

Driving under suspension for DUI

Criminal conspiracy

Accessory after the fact to a class B felony

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Felon in possession of ammo

The charges stem from the deadly Sept. 17 hit-and-run near Church Street that killed Kentrey Levar White-Long, according to the release.

The deadly incident began with a rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane. White-Long was found dead about 15 minutes later when officers were called to the area of Ingram and Lawson streets several miles away.

Investigators allege that Quandelin Washington, Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington and Burgess conspired to mislead authorities by Zae’Kwon Washington falsely taking responsibility for the crash and receiving money in return, according to the release.

Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, but that charge was dismissed due to new information and evidence collected during the investigation, according to the release.

Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was, however, charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a class B felony for his alleged role in the incident, according to the release.

Quandelin Washington was released from custody on Sept. 28 on a $100,000 surety bond, according to the release. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was released on Sept. 30 on a $5,000 surety bond.