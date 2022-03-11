FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested a man after they say he cut a person multiple times with a utility razor.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the area of 2907 TV Road for an assault call, according to authorities.

According to deputies, Coby Magnun, 45, of Durham, North Carolina, cut someone multiple times in the face and neck area while armed with a utility razor blade knife.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, according to authorities.

Magnun is charged with attempted murder; assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime and sending or accepting challenge to fight with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.