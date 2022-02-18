Dinosaur Adventure brings the prehistoric era to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you have ever wanted to visit Jurassic Park without the risk of getting eaten alive, now might be your chance. Dinosaur Adventure is bringing prehistoric fun to the Florence Center for the weekend.

Guests can see around thirty animatronic dinosaurs on display.

Andrew Standard, the show’s dinosaur handler, said it takes five trailers to haul the imitation reptiles from city to city. He said rides and games will also be available, from bounce houses to battery-powered jeeps. Kids can mine for gems and fossils or take a ride on the back of a velociraptor.

He said his favorite part of the event is seeing the reactions on guests’ faces when they see what the show has to offer.

“Eyes wide open. Whether it be the kids or the bigger kids and adults, everybody has a great time here. They are able to learn a lot and have a lot of fun,” Standard said as he held a puppet of a baby t-rex. “They’ll also be able to meet dinosaurs, like our baby Theodore right here.

Tickets start at $30 for kids and $25 for adults. Dinosaur Adventure starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.