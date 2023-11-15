FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) –Disney on Ice will be coming to the Florence Center December 8-10!

Disney on Ice will present Mickey’s Search Party that will bring magic to guests through dynamic moments in the air and on the ice, the Florence Center said in a news release.

The adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers so guests are encouraged to be prepared to join the magical search and help unlock an epic journey, the release said.

Viewers will be able to embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic, according to the release.

They will get to journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family, the release said.

Viewers will even be able to travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. They will even be able to witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice, the release said.

The show will also demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room and viewers will be able to laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates’ flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more to showcase their talents for Captain Hook.

They will even get a chance to sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka.

You will be able to make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration, the release said.

Showings for the event are as follows:

Friday, December 8th 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9th 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 1:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here, or you can purchase them in-person at the venue box office. You can also click here to watch a trailer of the Micky’s Search Party Show Trailer.