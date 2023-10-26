FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A co-defendant of “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been sentenced following her July guilty plea to a charge of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Meredith “Moksha” Bybee, 44, was sentenced to probation for a year on Sept. 27, according to court documents. She also must participate in a drug testing program.

Bybee entered a guilty plea July 26, alleging she knowingly did or caused another to deliver, receive, carry, transport, ship, sell or offer for sale an endangered species.

Bybee had filed a sentencing request on Sept. 26, asking the court to “impose a sentence of zero months, or probation or time served.”

“Doc” Antle was sentenced earlier this month.